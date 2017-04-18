

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a motorcycle driver has life-threatening injuries after hitting a wild turkey and then a tractor trailer on Highway 3 in Tecumseh.

The crash took place on Highway 3 between Walker Road and Sexton Side Road Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m.

Police say a BMW motorcycle travelling eastbound on Highway 3 is reported to have struck a wild turkey, causing the driver to lose control and subsequently strike an International tractor trailer travelling in the oncoming westbound lane.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital by Essex-Windsor EMS, according to OPP.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 3 were closed in the area, but have since reopened.