Wild turkey causes crash between motorcycle and tractor trailer on Highway 3: OPP
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 3 in Tecumseh, Ont., on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 18, 2017 7:57AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 18, 2017 2:47PM EDT
Essex County OPP say a motorcycle driver has life-threatening injuries after hitting a wild turkey and then a tractor trailer on Highway 3 in Tecumseh.
The crash took place on Highway 3 between Walker Road and Sexton Side Road Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m.
Police say a BMW motorcycle travelling eastbound on Highway 3 is reported to have struck a wild turkey, causing the driver to lose control and subsequently strike an International tractor trailer travelling in the oncoming westbound lane.
The driver of the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital by Essex-Windsor EMS, according to OPP.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 3 were closed in the area, but have since reopened.
