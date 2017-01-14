Top Story

Watch CTV News

Editor's Picks

Connect with CTV News

More Top Stories

CTV National News

  • Ont. police issue Amber Alert for missing girl, 15
  • Trudeau holds town halls in Atlantic Canada after rocky start to goodwill tour
  • Talks between Nova Scotia and teachers union resume under media blackout

Coming Up

  • CTV Windsor Tonight

    On CTV News at Six

    If dreary weather, mounting debt, or failed resolutions has you feeling a wee bit off... How to shake off what some call the most depressing day of the year.

Links

In Pictures

Health

  • Health

    Health

    The latest health and lifestyle information.

Crime of the Week

In The Community

The Big Picture

  • Arms Big Picture

    The Big Picture

    CTV's Arms Bumanlag and Julian Revin of the Windsor Star take a look at the latest movie releases.

Windsor Works

  • Windsor Works

    Windsor Works

    CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske provides a behind-the-scenes look at what is made in Windsor-Essex.

BNN VIDEOS _

_
WATCH: Personal Investor: Best and worst U.S. equity funds
_
WATCH: Emerging markets: Will Donald Trump's policies provide a boost?
_
WATCH: Markets await British PM May's Brexit speech
_
WATCH: What you need to know before the opening bell: Jan. 16, 2017
BNN

BNN bar image
News Tip? Contact Us

Bell 585 / Shaw 645/ Cogeco 6

CTV News Video Network


Advertisement



Facebook Activity


Most Popular

CHANNEL INFORMATION
Where to watch CTV Windsor

Bell Express VU: Channel 585
Shaw Direct: 645
Cogeco Cable: SD 6, HD 803
Digital over the air: 26.1, 16.1