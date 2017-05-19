Featured
Rural education to be discussed at meeting in Amherstburg
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 2:51PM EDT
The province is planning a town hall on rural education.
Mostly - the province wants ideas on how it can best ensure students have a full range of opportunities in rural and remote communities.
Government officials say about 15 per cent of all students are enrolled in rural public schools - but many of these areas are seeing a decline in the number of school aged children.
The meeting is scheduled for Knights of Columbus on Richmond Street in Amherstburg, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Wynne announces high-speed rail between Windsor and Toronto
- Several events planned for Windsor’s 125th birthday
- Rural education to be discussed at meeting in Amherstburg
- OPP looking to GPS darts as alternative to dangerous pursuits
- Woman with two kids in car charged with failing to provide breath sample