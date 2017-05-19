

The province is planning a town hall on rural education.

Mostly - the province wants ideas on how it can best ensure students have a full range of opportunities in rural and remote communities.

Government officials say about 15 per cent of all students are enrolled in rural public schools - but many of these areas are seeing a decline in the number of school aged children.

The meeting is scheduled for Knights of Columbus on Richmond Street in Amherstburg, starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.