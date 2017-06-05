

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for your help after an armed robbery.

Police have released a surveillance picture of the suspect holding a long gun.

Officers say the individual walked into ABC Exchange Jewelry and Cash in the 6700 block of Tecumseh Road East around 1 p.m. Monday.

The individual left with a quantity of property and was seen driving east in a brown SUV.

The suspect is described as being white, in his late teens or early 20’s, about 5 foot 8 with a thin build.

He was wearing a black hoodie, with a red bandana and a Raptors baseball hat. His shirt read Fit-Mass and he also had on cargo pants and dark running shoes with a white sole.

If you have information about the suspect, call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.