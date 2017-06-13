

CTV Windsor





The Town of Kingsville is hoping a new emergency notification system will help keep residents safe and informed.

Kingsville Alerts, powered by Everbridge, is expected to streamline communication between the town and its staff, citizens, and businesses during critical events such as floods, fires, and other emergencies.

“If there’s a natural disaster, service outage, or public safety concern, we want to get that information to the right people at the right time,” said Kingsville Mayor Nelson Santos. “This system allows our Emergency Communications team to strategically target messages directly to affected individuals, or alert everyone registered in the system at once.”

Residents listed in Kingsville’s database will be automatically subscribed to Kingsville Alerts by the phone number on record; however, self-registration is strongly urged to ensure the fastest, most direct communication pathways are being utilized.

Contact information can include email, landline, cellphone and SMS/text.

While self-registering, residents will also have the option to expand their alerts to include routine announcements, such as road closures and water utility maintenance, if so desired.

“The Kingsville Alerts system provides another tool to effectively inform the public during emergencies,” said Kingsville Fire Chief Chuck Parsons. “Sending information across all types of devices gives our residents access to real-time public information when they need it most.”

Residents and businesses are encouraged to register immediately.

Enrollment can be done online or by phone at 519-733-2314, or in person at the Municipal Office, 2021 Division Road North.