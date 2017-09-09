

CTV Windsor





Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex handed over the keys to a new home on Saturday.

Lyndsay Kutyma and her son are the proud owners of a new home on Matchette Road and can't wait to host their family Thanksgiving Day.

It's the 62nd build for the local Habitat for Humanity. The organization has been helping families in need for the last 23 years.

Along with the dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting, there were a few gifts presented.