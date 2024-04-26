WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Preparations underway for Wheatley demos

    Aerial view of Wheatley, Ont., on Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Aerial view of Wheatley, Ont., on Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Preparations are underway for the demolition of nine building that remain fenced off from the explosion that rocked the downtown core of Wheatley in 2021, injuring 20 people.

    The buildings are along Erie Street north and Talbot Road east.

    Residents can expect to see increased activity in the area with contractors on side starting April 29 to May 1.

    Demolition is expected to begin no later than June 3 and could last for several months.

