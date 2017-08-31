

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is calling for help from the provincial government after the ‘largest single flood event’ in Windsor’s history.

Dilkens says the numbers are up to 3,793 homes flooded after heavy rain hit the city Monday night and Tuesday.

A team from the Ministry Of Municipal Affairs is expected in Windsor on Tuesday to look at the damage and then decide if residents here can qualify for help under the Disaster Recovery Assistance For Ontarians Program

“It’s really the only program that’s available,” says Dilkens. “It’s not the program where people are going to get rich, there are eligible costs for every type of item and there are certain exclusions.”

At a news conference on Thursday, he defended city spending on infrastructure, saying they spent $273 million between 2009-2016 on new sewers.

Dilkens say he's going to ask council to fully fund downspout disconnection from here on in, before the recent storm, it was only 80 per cent.

There will be special garbage collection Friday-Sunday and the depot will accept debris for free.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara says the town has 150 affected homes.

“Rain doesn't know boundaries,” says McNamara.

He says all municipalities should work together on infrastructure improvements.

Premier Kathleen Wynne did pledge to help in a tweet: