

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





To mark the tenth anniversary of Earth Hour, the City of Windsor is putting on its first Earth Hour event with local partners Caesars Windsor and Enwin Utilities.

Windsor residents are invited to mark the importance of energy conservation with festivities that get underway at 8 p.m. Saturday evening at Charles Clark Square, a half hour before the lights go out. From 8:30 to 9:30, non-amplified entertainment including dancers, a drum circle, and a youth choir will perform.

Earth Hour is an annual international campaign that brings attention to climate change by asking people to switch off their lights for an hour. It was was started by the World Wildlife Fund in Australia 10 years ago and has since turned into a worldwide movement. It’s usually held on the last Saturday of March.