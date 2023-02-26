Winter storm forecast for Windsor 'bad timing': Enwin official

Garry Rossi, president and CEO of Enwin Utilities said they are still trying to restore service to all customers following this past week’s powerful ice storm.

At mid-day Sunday, Rossi said they still have 300 customers without power.

“We appreciate that living without power is not ideal but we are working as hard as we can to get them all back on,” said Rossi.

Rossi said power line technicians have been working “non-stop” since Wednesday night’s ice storm blew through the region with many employees working up to 16 hours, as allowed during an emergency situation.

Many of the people still without power are waiting for a private electrical contractor to make repairs at the hydro connection point on their homes.

Only once that work is completed can many of the residents have their power restored, according to Rossi.

Rossi said they’ve been bringing in every possible staff member to help since Wednesday, including a vice president who went out “doing scouting” ahead of a power line crew.

Rossi said the weather forecast for Windsor is “concerning” because the previous storm weakened many of the trees.

“It’s bad timing,” he said.

If the weather Monday comes with cold temperatures, rain and high winds, Rossi warns it could lead to more power outages.

Enwin Utilities has an outage map on their website for tracking outages.