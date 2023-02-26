Winter storm forecast for Windsor 'bad timing': Enwin official
Garry Rossi, president and CEO of Enwin Utilities said they are still trying to restore service to all customers following this past week’s powerful ice storm.
At mid-day Sunday, Rossi said they still have 300 customers without power.
“We appreciate that living without power is not ideal but we are working as hard as we can to get them all back on,” said Rossi.
Rossi said power line technicians have been working “non-stop” since Wednesday night’s ice storm blew through the region with many employees working up to 16 hours, as allowed during an emergency situation.
Many of the people still without power are waiting for a private electrical contractor to make repairs at the hydro connection point on their homes.
Only once that work is completed can many of the residents have their power restored, according to Rossi.
Rossi said they’ve been bringing in every possible staff member to help since Wednesday, including a vice president who went out “doing scouting” ahead of a power line crew.
Rossi said the weather forecast for Windsor is “concerning” because the previous storm weakened many of the trees.
“It’s bad timing,” he said.
If the weather Monday comes with cold temperatures, rain and high winds, Rossi warns it could lead to more power outages.
Enwin Utilities has an outage map on their website for tracking outages.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I know that I can die here': Two former Canadian soldiers describe life on the front lines in Ukraine, and why they're fighting
Canadian foreign legion fighters are on the ground in Ukraine. Two young men from Montreal in the war-torn country speak with CTV National News as they prepare to return to the front lines.
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
Hadfield's children's book now a Young People's Theatre production
Canadian space man Chris Hadfield's bestselling children's book The Darkest Dark, an autographical story about a nine-year-old boy named Chris who dreams of becoming an astronaut during the summer of the Apollo 11 moon landing, has been adapted by Young People's Theatre, a Canadian theatre company that produces plays for children.
Here’s how Canada’s alcohol tax hike will impact Ontario
The price of alcohol is set to rise in just over a month with a tax increase on tap for Ontario, along with the rest of the country.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
Jennifer Jones on verge of Canadian women's curling record
Kerri Einarson's bid for a four-peat is alive and well, but Jennifer Jones is also a win away from rewriting the record books in Canadian women's curling.
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, dead at 92, remembered as 'a true renaissance man'
Tributes are pouring in for beloved Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, with friends and fans recalling his playful humour and creative spirit. The Newfoundland native and award-winning star of the film 'Away From Her' died Saturday at age 92.
Devils acquire Timo Meier in huge trade with Sharks
The New Jersey Devils acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks in a blockbuster trade Sunday in advance of the NHL trade deadline.
Putin says Russia cannot ignore NATO nuclear capability
Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated in an interview set to be broadcast Sunday that Russia suspended its participation in the New START treaty not only because of U.S. nuclear capabilities but those of other NATO countries.
Kitchener
-
Man shot in 'interaction' with police in Guelph: SIU
An intersection in Guelph has reopened following an investigation by Ontario’s police watch dog after a man was shot by a Guelph police officer.
-
Wilmot residents hold emergency meeting for proposed gravel pit
The Citizens for Safe Groundwater say a proposed gravel pit they oppose now appears to have the path cleared to dig.
-
Most read stories of the week: Surprise towing, Netflix passwords, snowplow crash
A surprise towing of a car in Cambridge, a crash with a snowplow that tore the roof off a car in Guelph, and the Netflix crackdown round out the top stories of the week.
London
-
Adelaide Street north between Windermere Road and Huron Street closes after collision Sunday
A serious car accident shut down several roads in London Sunday evening
-
Large emergency response in downtown London, Ont.
Central London was the site of a large emergency response on Sunday afternoon, seemingly centered on a parking garage at a downtown apartment building.
-
Special weather statement issued for London, Ont. region
Make sure to bask in the sunshine on Sunday, as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region ahead of possible freezing rain and strong winds forecast for Monday.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. church starts to rebuild after series of weekend fires
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church members were invited to Collier Street United Church on Sunday for prayer service and to provide an update on a fire that happened one week ago.
-
Fire crews battle massive fire at Gravenhurst cottage
Fire crews in Gravenhurst battle a large fire at a cottage Sunday night
-
Environment Canada forecasts messy weather for Simcoe County on Monday
A special weather statement has been issued for several areas within Simcoe County on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Privy Council says a report assessing work of foreign interference panel sent to PMO
An assessment of the work done by a panel tasked with flagging incidents of foreign interference during the 2021 federal election is now complete and has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office and the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, the Privy Council Office has confirmed.
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
Ottawa
-
RCMP officer suffers smoke inhalation after looking for people in burning Vanier house
Ottawa Fire Services says an RCMP officer was treated for smoke inhalation after checking to see if anyone was inside a burning building in Vanier Sunday afternoon.
-
Cracked windshield a cautionary tale of dangers of ice left on vehicles
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to clear ice and snow off of their vehicles before getting on the road, as the consequences of not doing so can be serious.
-
Kids take over the ice at the Canadian Tire Centre
Hundreds of kids laced up at the Canadian Tire Centre Sunday for a chance to skate on NHL ice for the first time.
Toronto
-
How a Toronto-area police force helped take down a Russian-linked ransomware group
A Toronto-area police force is opening up about how it became involved in the international efforts to legally hack one of the most aggressive ransomware groups in the world.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Video shows man dangling from balcony to escape Toronto high-rise fire
Neighbours watched in disbelief and horror as a man dangled from a Toronto high-rise balcony.
-
Here’s how Canada’s alcohol tax hike will impact Ontario
The price of alcohol is set to rise in just over a month with a tax increase on tap for Ontario, along with the rest of the country.
Montreal
-
Inuit 15 times more likely to be jailed in Quebec than the provincial average
Osman Ilgun was one of the 617 Inuit people admitted to a Quebec jail in the 12 months ending March 31, 2022. That number represents 4.5 per cent of the 13,613 Inuit living in the province -- a rate 15 times higher than the average incarceration rate in Quebec, provincial data shows. It's also a rate almost twice as high as that of any other Indigenous group in the province.
-
Habs long-time beat reporter Pat Hickey covers last home game, leaves to make room for young blood
After 58 years covering the Montreal Canadiens, Gazette sports reporter Pat Hickey covered his last home game on Saturday night. He's leaving his post so a younger reporter will not lose their job as the paper makes newsroom cuts.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants to cap restaurant delivery fees at 20 percent
Quebec Solidaire (QS) is proposing to limit the fees that platforms like DoorDash, Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes can charge merchants. QS said on Sunday that they want fees capped at 20 per cent.
Atlantic
-
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, who starred in 'Away From Her,' has died at 92
Gordon Pinsent, the adored Canadian actor whose career hit its peak well into his 70s with an award-winning performance as the heartbroken husband in "Away From Her," has died.
-
Environment Canada issues snowfall, extreme cold warnings for two Atlantic provinces
Storm warnings are blanketing pockets of Atlantic Canada as wintry weather continues to grip the region.
-
Halifax Transit route changes take effect Monday
Big changes are coming to Halifax Transit‘s route schedule, starting Monday. Schedules are changing for 32 routes. Three others are being cancelled, each in Dartmouth and Cole Harbour.
Winnipeg
-
Virden RCMP searching for armed and dangerous suspect
RCMP in Virden, Man. are hunting for a dangerous suspect after a disturbing incident Friday night.
-
'A record number of maple taffies': Festival du Voyageur returns to pre-pandemic attendance levels
It's a curtain call on Festival du Voyageur 2023. Holding its biggest event yet for its first full post-pandemic return, it was a long-time coming for die-hard fans.
-
Calgary
-
Garage fire sends 1 man to hospital with burn injuries
A man is in hospital with burn injuries after a Sunday afternoon garage fire in northeast Calgary.
-
World Junior Figure Skating Championships to kick off in Calgary this week
The 2023 World Junior Figure Skating Championships kick off on Monday in Calgary at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.
-
Charges filed against Canmore man in relation to Friday night shootout
A Canmore man has been charged in relation to a traffic stop that turned into a shootout with police late Friday evening.
Edmonton
-
Alberta expecting another gusher in budget ahead of provincial election
Alberta is scheduled to introduce its budget Tuesday - the last before a spring provincial election - with political observers wondering what the province will do with all its billions of extra petrodollars.
-
Edmonton police use of force under review after video surfaces online
A video posted to social media shows an Edmonton Police Service officer using force to take down an 18-year-old man, an interaction that Alberta's law enforcement watchdog is now reviewing.
-
Sensory-friendly room at Oil Kings game helps families enjoy inclusive fun
A special room at the Edmonton Oil Kings match Sunday afternoon helped families with sensory-sensitive children enjoy attending a hockey game.
Vancouver
-
Travellers stuck at YVR question call to cancel flights due to snow
People travelling out of YVR Sunday are being "strongly advised" to check their flight status due to the potential for delays and cancellations following a snowstorm.
-
New Westminster residents, mayor push for 'Vision Zero' strategy following pedestrian death
Calls for the City of New Westminster to adopt a 'Vision Zero' strategy – which seeks to eliminate deaths and injuries on roadways – are growing after a man was struck and killed by a truck earlier this month.
-
Abbotsford fire sends 4 to hospital
Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a residential fire in Abbotsford, according to BC Emergency Health Services.