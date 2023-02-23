Ice storm wipes out power for over 25,000 Windsor customers during peak

Windsor-Essex residents are cleaning up after a winter ice storm swept through the region, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people.

The heavy ice resulted in downed trees and power outages throughout Windsor-Essex.

Enwin Utilities Ltd. reported multiple outages throughout Wednesday night into Thursday due to inclement weather, impacting 25,000 customers at its peak.

We thank you for your patience as our crews continue to work to restore power to affected areas across the city. Remember if you encounter a downed powerline stay at least 10 metres away and report it to ENWIN at 519-255-2727 pic.twitter.com/BJBvqRSQ2M — ENWIN Utilities Ltd. (@ENWINUtilities) February 23, 2023

Enwin says frontline teams working diligently to correct remaining outages and restore power.

“Although outages were noted across the city, the region’s areas that were affected by the most outages were the South Windsor, Roseland, East Riverside, and Walkerville communities,” said a statement from Enwin.

WHAT CAUSES THE OUTAGES?

Due to the weather, Enwin says outages were caused by a variety of issues.

The primary cause of the outages was falling branches and trees due to the weight of the ice upon them across power lines. This repeatedly caused issues throughout the night as branches continued to fall. A tree brach landed on the roof of a house during an ice storm in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

WHEN WILL POWER BE FULLY RESTORED?

Enwin teams worked throughout the night, removing line obstructions, and restoring feeders, returning power to the majority of customers. However, isolated pockets were still affected on Thursday.

“The Enwin team is committed to restoring service to those areas in a safe and timely manner,” said the unility.

By 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, there were approximately 5000, customers remaining without power.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU SEE A DOWNED POWER LINE

Enwin reminds their customers to avoid downed power lines and anything with which they may come in contact with, such as puddles of water and fences. Call Enwin at 519-255-2727 to report a downed power line.

ESSEX POWERLINES CORPORATION

Essex Powerlines reported outages in Amherstburg, LaSalle and Tecumseh on Thursday. Essex Powerlines Outage Map on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Source: Essex Powerlines)

“Crews conducted switching to partially restore power to as many customers as possible,” said a post on the Essex Powerlines website at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. “Waiting for tree to be cleared from primary lines outside the Essex Powerlines area in order to restore the remaining customers.”

We continue to receive reports about trees/branches/limbs falling that can cause injury. DO NOT attempt to clean up trees or debris today. Use EXTREME CAUTION around all trees. In addition, use caution if parking under any trees.

News Release: https://t.co/uSV3vYy2DB... pic.twitter.com/IJiHGKbfqv — Town of LaSalle (@TownofLaSalle) February 23, 2023

For updates check the Essex Powerlines Outage Map.

E.L.K ENERGY

E.L.K. Energy services Belle River, Comber, Cottam, Essex, Harrow and Kingsville.

“We are aware of multiple power outages in our service areas due to the storm. All crews have been dispatched to restore hydro as quick and safely as possible,” the company posted on their website.