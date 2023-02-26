Special weather statement issued for Windsor, Ont. region
Make sure to bask in the sunshine on Sunday, as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region ahead of possible freezing rain and strong winds forecast for Monday.
According to Environment Canada, a special weather statement has been issued for the region, with freezing rain and strong winds possible Monday and into Monday night.
The regions included in the statement are Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.
The weather authority warns of precipitation possibly beginning as a brief period of snow or ice pellets before it transitions into freezing rain, and then rain showers or drizzle as the daytime high climbs above zero degrees.
A few millimetres of ice accretion will be possible before the precipitation transitions to rain on Monday afternoon or Monday evening.
In addition to the freezing rain, strong wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are also possible Monday and into Monday night. With this in mind, local power outages may occur.
Environment Canada cautions that the exact amount of freezing rain that may occur is currently unknown, and advises residents to monitor future forecasts as the weather event draws closer.
Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the week
Sunday: Mainly sunny. 20 km/h winds, gusting to 40 km/h, becoming light by noon. High of 7 C, wind chill of – 7 in the morning.
Monday: Increasing cloudiness in the morning and then rain. Risk of freezing rain late in the morning and early afternoon. Winds sustained at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h, then sustained winds of 50 km/h with gusts of up to 70 km/h around noon. High of 5 C.
Tuesday: Sunny.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Thursday: Sunny.
Friday: Sunny.
Saturday: Sunny.
