WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating a theft where two suspects allegedly broke into several storage units.

Police say on Saturday, Nov. 7 at around 12:15 a.m. a vehicle with two occupants entered a storage facility in the 3000 block of Marentette Avenue.

After gaining entry, the suspects broke into several storage units taking multiple items with them, police say.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark coloured Ford F350, two-tone quad cab, with dual rear tires and roof lights.

The Property Crimes Unit continues to actively investigate and is seeking any information related to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.