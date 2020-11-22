WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating an early morning break and enter where a suspect allegedly stole several dried cannabis branches.

Police say early Sunday morning officers responded to a break and enter at a business on Marsh Street in Ridgetown as a result of a motion alarm being set off.

An unknown person forced entry through a garage door to the warehouse and took several dried cannabis branches valued at approximately $5,000 to $10,000, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and there are currently no suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Ashwin Roy at ashwinr@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87331. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.