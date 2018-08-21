

CTV Windsor





The defending champion of the World Beer Mile Championship is taking a loss in stride.

Former Windsor Lancer track athlete Corey Bellemore beat his world record time of 4:33:60 by nine seconds during the race held earlier this month.

But Bellemore was disqualified for not drinking enough beer.

When race officials measured the remaining liquid in the cans and bottles of the 20 competitors, they found that three runners, including Bellemore, had more than the permitted amount left over.

Four ounces is the maximum amount allowed left unconsumed.

“You're trying to finish the beers and you're feeling the bottom and you're not necessarily thinking about the leftover foam so there was a bit of left over foam,” Bellemore told CTV Windsor. “I was rushing so I hit my fourth beer down on my third and that caused it to foam up. Just a bit too much rushing but it's all for fun.”

The Beer Mile is where athletes run 400m around the track four times, downing a beer before each lap.

The World Classic was held at an unnamed track in Vancouver, B.C earlier this month.

Beer mile races are held in secret to avoid being prosecuted for violating open container laws and runners only know where they’ll be only days before the race.