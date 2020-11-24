WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Police are looking for a man who allegedly struck someone in the face with a machete near Wallaceburg.

Police say the victim was speaking with the accused and an argument ensued on Pond Road on Monday around 5 p.m.

The man is accused of confronting the victim with a machete that he had retrieved from his vehicle. He allegedly then struck the victim in the face with the machete causing about a five-inch laceration.

Police say the victim fled the scene and was able to drive himself to the hospital.

The accused faces numerous charges including aggravated assault, utter threats to cause death, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three counts of failure to comply with release order.

Chatham-Kent police have a warrant for the accused, a 34-year-old man of no fixed address.