Tecumseh is one step closer to a multi-use sportsplex.

Council and residents got their first look at a concept design from CS&P Architects for the new facility.

In 2016, cost estimates were at $24 million, but the town expects it to go up from there.

The sportsplex would be an addition to the current Tecumseh Arena on McNorton Road.

The new multi-use facility would include a gymnasium used for pickleball, basketball and badminton, hockey pads, a walking track and a FIFA-sized indoor soccer field.

At this stage, the town is pursuing upper levels of government for funding and once that's complete Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti says they will move forward with the project.