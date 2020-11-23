WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a weapons complaint was determined to be unfounded in Belle River and two local schools are no longer in a ‘hold and secure’.

Officers were called to a residence on Chisholm Street in regards to a weapon offence allegation on Monday around 7:45 a.m.

Police attended and closed the intersection of Chisholm Street and St. Peter Street during the investigation.

Two nearby schools were placed in hold and secure as an extra safety measure, but they have since ended.

Hold and Secure has been released at Belle River DHS @brdhsnews — GECDSB PR (@gecdsbpro) November 23, 2020

As a result of the investigation, police say the matter was deemed unfounded. At no time was there a threat to public safety.

Police say there are no charges anticipated.