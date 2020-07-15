WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have arrested a man for a break and enter after finding a blue classic car — one of three vehicles stolen during the incident.

Patrol officers from the Amherstburg detatchment responded to the report of a break and enter Tuesday.

Police say a black motorcycle and pick-up truck along with several other items were also taken.

It is believed the break and enter occurred sometime between Monday after 10 p.m. and Tuesday before 7:45 a.m.

Officers located the blue classic car Tuesday in the 3200 block of Maisonneuve Avenue in Windsor. Around 2:45 p.m. a suspect was located in the area and arrested without incident.

The man was allegedly located in possession of stolen property taken during the break and enter.

Along with the classic car, the motorcycle and pick-up truck have also been recovered.

Windsor man Adam Kiefer, 31, has been charged with break and enter, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property charges.

Police say the property crimes unit is still investigating and is seeking and information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.