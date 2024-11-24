Increased police presence in Tecumseh

WINDSOR
    Tecumseh will see more police around Ryegate Drive and Lemire Street, as per OPP.

    The increased presence is for an active investigation in the area.

    Police did not release further details, but asked the public to avoid the area.

