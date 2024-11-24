Spitfires double Ottawa 67s 6-3

The Windsor Spitfires took home the win against the Ottawa 67s in Windsor on Saturday night.

Goals came from Ethan Belchetz, Jack Nesbitt, Ilya Protas, Liam Greentree and Cole Davis as the Spits created a three-game winning streak.

Greentree scored twice, one in the second period and the final goal in the third, securing the lead.

Ottawa had 19 shots on net compared to Windsor’s 20.

The team has a bit of a break now until Wednesday night when they face the Saginaw Spirit at home.

- With files from AM800.