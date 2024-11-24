WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two vehicle collisions in Essex County Saturday

    An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    The Essex OPP has confirmed two vehicle collisions in Essex County on County Road 42.

    One took place at Renaud Line near Puce Road. The approximate location of the second was not revealed.

    The extent of injuries were unknown.

    As of 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, closures were in place and investigations were ongoing. No further updates have been provided by OPP yet.

