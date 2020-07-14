WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 32-year-old Windsor resident has been charged with careless driving Highway Traffic Act following a collision that had sections of EC Row closed for several hours.

Police say a transport truck was driving eastbound on the EC Row Expressway Monday when it crashed just west of Huron Church Road.

Windsor fire, Windsor police and the Ontario Provincial Police were on the scene of what appeared to be the transport rolled over.

The eastbound lanes of the expressway between Matchette Road and Huron Church were closed for more than six hours.

Police say there were no injuries.