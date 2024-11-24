CPKC Holiday Train coming to Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex

If you were hoping to see the CPKC Holiday Train this year, you’re in luck! The train is chugging through Canada and the U.S., stopping in Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex on Monday.

The first stop will be in Chatham at 2:45 p.m., staying until 3:15 p.m. It will be at the Holiday Inn and Convention Centre at 565 Richmond Street.

Later in the day, it will roll into Windsor at 6 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. In Windsor, it will be at Erie Street West and Janette Avenue.

Attendees can look forward to American Authors and KT Tunstall putting on a very merry performance.

The train said its goal is “spreading holiday cheer and raising money, food and awareness for people struggling with food insecurity.”

Since its inaugural journey in 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised more than $24.3 million and collected approximately 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S

The full route in Canada and the U.S. is available here.

- With files from CTV London's Brent Lale.