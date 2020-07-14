WINDSOR, ONT. -- A fast acting citizen is credited with stopping an alleged porch package theft.

Windsor police responded to the 1000 block of Wyandotte Street West around 12 p.m. Monday, following a report a package was taken from a residential porch by a woman.

The female suspect was accompanied by a man.

Using the description from the witness, officers located suspects, who were in possession of the item.

28-year-old Chanelle Hopkins and 33-year-old Bryden Lewenza, both from Windsor face offences including mail theft.