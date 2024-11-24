Windsor 'stars' prepare to dance in support of Easter Seals

WINDSOR
    A charitable event featuring high-profile Windsorites busting a move is preparing to return to the stage.

    The second annual Dancing with Easter Seals Stars Windsor event is set for Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Water’s Edge Event Centre.

    Easter Seals Ambassador Kameron Seguin told CTV News the event’s return follows a successful inaugural showing in 2023.

    “There's even a dancing competition with celebrities from around Windsor, as well as professional dancers that call Windsor their home, and it's just a really fun night out,” Seguin said.

    Seguin was tight-lipped about which stars will take the stage, but he noted Windsor Ward 3 City Councillor Renaldo Agostino will participate.

    The event helps raise funds to support children with physical disabilities in the Windsor-Essex area. This includes providing the financial means to support youth in attending Easter Seals camps.

    “Sometimes kids with physical disabilities, they struggle to fit in in a normal school setting or they struggle with that kind of mental health aspect,” Seguin explained.

    “The way that these camps are kind of geared towards them, it really helps with so many things that they can improve [on] in their daily life,” Seguin said.

    Last year, CTV Windsor's Sanjay Maru won the event, and he will return as a co-master of ceremonies.

