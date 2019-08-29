

A 53-year-old Windsor man has been charged with arson related to a fire at a tire shop on Howard Avenue.

The fire that caused about $500,000 in damage at Serbu Tire broke out at 6:30 a.m. on June 23.

Emergency personnel attended and battled the fire for several hours.

Members of the arson unit continued investigating the suspicious fire and determined the fire was an arson.

A male suspect was identified and subsequently arrested on Aug. 28 without incident.

James Kirby, 53, from Windsor, is charged with arson causing property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.