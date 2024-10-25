'They were very special to us': Harrow school memorializes students and mother tragically killed
A Harrow school is memorializing two students and their mother, who were tragically killed in June.
Staff at St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School have installed memorial benches and have given names to two main hallways in the school.
Carly Walsh, 41, her daughter Madison, 13 and son Hunter, 8, died from what police say was a case of intimate partner violence on June 20, 2024.
“We did our grief counseling in June,” principal John Mazloumian said Friday. “We wanted this to be a celebration, to recognize the lives that they lived, because they were very special to us.”
The school hosted a private ceremony Thursday blessing three new benches; one out front of the school in memory of Carly and two in the rear playground in memory of Madison and Hunter.
The landscaped area is proudly called the ‘Sabre Safe Zone’, according to Mazloumian.Staff at St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School have installed memorial benches in Harrow, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
St. Anthony’s school mascot is a Sabre.
“We want it to be a space where you can just be you,” said Mazloumian, who has already noticed students taking advantage of a special place to be during recess.
“I see them out there sitting on those benches and sitting with friends, and, sometimes I just see one student sitting out there by themselves, which is what they might need too,” he said.Staff at St. Anthony Catholic Elementary School have installed memorial benches in Harrow, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
They have also renamed the two main hallways in the school in memory of Madison and Hunter and their track suits from last year will forever be in the sports display case.
“Their memory is always here with us in our school and they (will) always part of our school family,” said Mazloumian.
Following their deaths, Mazloumian was reminded of a phrase made famous by the late actor Robin Williams: everybody is fighting a battle you know nothing about so be kind, always.
That is now the schools’ motto, according to Mazloumian.
“It's about walking together, through this path called life and, making it the best we can. And it's important, I think, to lean on each other,” he said.
Windsor Top Stories
-
breaking
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Explosions heard in Iran, Syria as Middle East braces for Israeli retaliation
Loud explosions were heard in Iran and near Syria's capital early on Saturday, state media in both countries said, the possible start of an awaited response by Israel to a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on Oct. 1.
BREAKING Scotiabank users report issues with mobile login, online banking
Scotiabank users are reporting issues with mobile login and online banking, according to third-party website downdetector.ca.
'Get away from your inner circle': Liberal MP 'shocked' PM didn't take more time to reflect on calls to resign
Longtime Liberal MP Wayne Long says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should give more weight to the views of his backbenchers in determining his future leading the Party, rather than relying on those in his immediate orbit.
Mother who beat and starved her 5-year-old son to death sentenced to over 50 years in prison
A New Hampshire woman was sentenced Friday to 53 years to life in prison in the death of her 5-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and exposed to drugs before his 19-pound body was found buried in a Massachusetts park in 2021.
An abrupt goodbye to a guerilla goldfish aquarium beneath a leaky Brooklyn fire hydrant
A makeshift aquarium that popped up this summer in a puddle beneath a leaky fire hydrant has been paved over, to the dismay of neighbors who turned the area into a hangout spot and goldfish shrine.
Canadian warship missile test aborted mid-flight after communication failure
A Canadian navy missile test was aborted mid-flight this week after controllers lost communication with the projectile off the coast of southern California.
'I did everything I could': Canada Post driver recounts helping save woman from fiery Tesla crash
Canada Post driver Rick Harper recounts how he and others help save a woman from a Tesla that caught fire after crashing into a guardrail on Lake Shore Boulevard.
'The power of nostalgia': N.B. archivist creates highway time machine
The Provincial Archives of New Brunswick (PANB) has uploaded dozens of dashboard camera videos from the 1970s to their YouTube channel.
'Violence is not good': UW stabber apologizes at end of sentencing hearing
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man who stabbed three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo, says he ‘acted dumb’.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'Violence is not good': UW stabber apologizes at end of sentencing hearing
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man who stabbed three people in a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo, says he ‘acted dumb’.
-
Erick Buhr cross-examined on the stand at his second-degree murder trial
All the evidence has now been called at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Police investigating stabbing in Kitchener
People in the Weber Street East and Madison Avenue North area of Kitchener may need to find an alternate route this morning as police investigate a stabbing.
London
-
Overdoses due to substance distributed for free prompts warning from London police
London police have issued a warning to the public following an increased number of overdoses in the area of Queens Avenue and Adelaide Street North.
-
Two suspects wanted in assault and stolen vehicle investigation
On Wednesday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m., a man and woman entered a business in the area of Oxford Street East and Highbury Avenue North.
-
Worlds collide: Why encampments may be setting up closer to residential neighbourhoods
A new staff report calls for homeless encampments to be allowed even closer to residential neighbourhoods, reducing the buffer zone from 100 metres to 25 metres.
Barrie
-
High school soccer game called off after 'verbal and physical exchanges'
Several students have been banned from being spectators at school sporting events, and others suspended from school, after verbal and physical exchanges at a high school soccer game.
-
South Simcoe police veteran facing discreditable conduct charges amid sex assault allegation
A 15-year veteran officer with the South Simcoe Police Service has been charged with discreditable conduct following an allegation of sexual assault.
-
Dozens of dead birds found along Georgian Bay shorelines
Residents are reporting troubling scenes along a stretch of Georgian Bay’s shoreline, where several dead birds have been found.
Northern Ontario
-
Cochrane plans to roll out $10 lot sale within two months
The Town of Cochrane plans to roll out its $10-lot program in a month or two.
-
Dumping raw sewage, leaving trailers in the same spot leads to $7K in fines west of Timmins
Two people – one from Timmins, the other from Kapuskasing -- have been fined more than $7,000 for camping violations, including empty septic tanks directly onto the ground.
-
New annual funding aims to improve Indigenous learning in Ontario
The federal government is spending a significant amount of money to improve Indigenous student learning across Ontario.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Union stops in Espanola, Ont., to warn of 'Trojan horse' of private heath care
The union that represents hospital workers across the province is used a symbol from Greek mythology Friday in Espanola to drive home its campaign about the perils of privatization in health care.
-
Coats for Kids aims to address growing need in the Sault
CTV's Coats for Kids is nearing the end of its donation window, with the need as strong as it’s ever been.
-
Police investigate women's death on First Nation near Thunder Bay
The Anishinabek Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the circumstances around a death in Fort William First Nation.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Nova Scotia teen charged in connection with threats against eastern Ontario Catholic high school
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 14-year-old boy from Bridgewater, N.S. is facing several charges in connection with threats made against a Catholic high school in eastern Ontario.
-
Ottawa police deem death of a woman in south end park a femicide
A Montreal man is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of a woman at a park in Ottawa’s south end on Thursday.
-
One person found dead in Perth, Ont., OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a body was found in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
Toronto
-
'I did everything I could': Canada Post driver recounts helping save woman from fiery Tesla crash
Canada Post driver Rick Harper recounts how he and others help save a woman from a Tesla that caught fire after crashing into a guardrail on Lake Shore Boulevard.
-
Second suspect sought in shooting death of 37-year-old Brampton man: Toronto police
Police say they are searching for a second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old Brampton man who was shot to death in Toronto last month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Scotiabank users report issues with mobile login, online banking
Scotiabank users are reporting issues with mobile login and online banking, according to third-party website downdetector.ca.
Montreal
-
'Intolerable': Educators at Quebec youth detention centre accused of having sex with minors
Quebec's social services minister says he's outraged by reports that educators at a detention centre for youth in Montreal had sexual relations with minor detainees — and that one of the employees allegedly had a baby with a teenage resident.
-
Minors charged after 4 teens stabbed outside Montreal high school
Two minors were in court Friday to face charges after four teenagers were stabbed outside a Montreal high school.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Explosions heard in Iran, Syria as Middle East braces for Israeli retaliation
Loud explosions were heard in Iran and near Syria's capital early on Saturday, state media in both countries said, the possible start of an awaited response by Israel to a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on Oct. 1.
Winnipeg
-
Sleeping U of M student attacked in her dorm, Winnipeg police searching for suspect
Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman's dorm room was broken into at the U of M and she was assaulted.
-
Repairs to The Forks historic rail bridge could cost $10M
Repairs to the historic 110-year-old rail bridge at The Forks could come with a multi-million dollar price tag.
-
Mechanical condition of car not a factor in crash that killed 59-year-old man: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are providing an update to a crash on Highway 1 that killed one person on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
-
The City of Edmonton hires lobbyists to pressure the province. Calgary doesn’t bother
Although Edmonton City Hall is a stone’s throw from the Alberta Legislature, Oil City feels the need to hire a third party to get its voice heard by the UCP government.
-
Looking forward to 'making a difference': Edmonton Police recruits graduate
Forty-eight new Edmonton police recruits graduated Friday. Class 160 is one of the largest classes EPS has had.
Calgary
-
Alberta government lays out priorities for the fall legislative session
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Danielle Smith government will be providing more details about its plans for the session.
-
Man who died in Calgary police custody was properly cared for: ASIRT report
An investigation into the death of a man in Calgary police custody earlier this month has concluded that officers did not contribute to his death and that he was cared for properly.
-
North Deerfoot Trail construction project complete, but more work to come
A section of construction work along Deerfoot Trail is now complete, but Calgarians can expect more work to continue on the busy roadway over the next few years.
Regina
-
Riders prepare for unique season finale that could result in bye to West Final
Saturday will mark the end of the CFL regular season, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have their eyes on Winnipeg’s matchup versus Montreal to know if they have a chance of clinching the West Division.
-
Sask. police watchdog sent to Fort Qu'Appelle after medical incident following RCMP arrest
The police watchdog group Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was deployed to Fort Qu'Appelle after a person went into medical distress while in custody on Friday.
-
How will ballots be counted for the Saskatchewan election?
As the final day of voting for the Saskatchewan election inches closer, voters may be wondering when official winners will be declared.
Vancouver
-
Condo owners looking to cash in on Taylor Swift mania in Vancouver
The countdown to the arrival of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is on, with three dates planned in Vancouver this December - and some condo owners are looking to cash in on the fan frenzy.
-
Man swings golf club at others in video of fight on Burnaby course
Video has surfaced on social media of a fight on a Burnaby golf course earlier this month, wherein a man appears to strike a fellow golfer with his club.
-
Canadian warship missile test aborted mid-flight after communication failure
A Canadian navy missile test was aborted mid-flight this week after controllers lost communication with the projectile off the coast of southern California.
Vancouver Island
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.
-
Police seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run near Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public for help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a man southeast of the city Thursday evening.
-
Canadian warship missile test aborted mid-flight after communication failure
A Canadian navy missile test was aborted mid-flight this week after controllers lost communication with the projectile off the coast of southern California.
Atlantic
-
'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
-
Gas prices down slightly in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I. for second week
Gas prices dropped slightly in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island for the second week in a row.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Nova Scotia teen charged in connection with threats against eastern Ontario Catholic high school
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 14-year-old boy from Bridgewater, N.S. is facing several charges in connection with threats made against a Catholic high school in eastern Ontario.
N.L.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.