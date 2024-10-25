New bridge means new opportunities for Windsor-Detroit cyclists

The Gordie Howe International Bridge will serve as a new crossing for vehicles, but many walkers and cyclists are also excited about the opportunity to access the U.S. in a different way.

Earlier this week parties from both sides of the border sat down to discuss a pedestrian cycling lane on the bridge.

“One word that kept coming up is catalyst,” said Heather Grondin, chief relations officer for the Windsor-Essex Bridge Authority. “The multi-use pad on the Gordie Howe International Bridge being a catalyst for tourism, being a catalyst for economic development, being a catalyst for community members to get active.”

Lori Newton, executive director of the Bike Kitchen, says a lot is being planned on the American side. “They recognize that people come here to explore Detroit and the region by trail on bicycles and so they're working hard to make sure that those are all connected.” Canadian and U.S. ironworkers shook hands across the border as the Gordie Howe bridge deck between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Source: Gordie Howe International Bridge/X)

Our region has a lot to offer but Newton says bike trail connection to our local history is broken and work needs to be done to guide visitors to the gems in our community.

“I mean, if you give them a reason to stop, they're going to stay. They're going to check out your restaurants. They're going to check out a B&B or a motel where they can stay and spend a night or two,” said Newton.

Adriano Ciotoli, owner of Windsor Eats, was at the conference and says officials on the American side have worked hard to make sure there is a seamless transition from the bridge to the downtown area for walkers and cyclists.

“Hopefully that starts happening on the Windsor side so we can leverage it and bring people over from the American side,” Ciotoli said. “There's still work to really make it seamless and more so safe for those casual riders to be able to get to us before we can even find a way to get them exploring. Windsor.

Newton says bicycle tourism has grown exponentially around the world and the bridge is offering an opportunity to make Windsor-Essex a destination.

“They go 130km in a day and they are looking for good connected trails. They're looking for places to stay, places to eat. They especially want to experience local. They want local beer, local wine, local food, what we grow, all of that piece is what they're here for.”

The Gordie Howe Bridge is scheduled to open in the fall of 2025.

“And I'm really interested to seeing how see how people take this infrastructure and use it and come and make it the most exciting it can be for everyone who's in the region,” Grondin said.