WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent fire officials say a dog and pony have died after a blaze at an animal rescue centre.

Damage is estimated at $400,000.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before midnight on Brook Line in Chatham-Kent.

No people were injured, but it is unknown how many animals were hurt or lost.

“Firefighters saved many animals from the fire, unfortunately it is not known at this time how many animals were lost,” said CK Fire public educator Whitney Burke.

Fire officials say the fire is not suspicious, but Chatham-Kent police say they are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Demaiter at Marceld@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #86876. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.