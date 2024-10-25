'Running around in the minds of all Canadians': Fellow in Yellow making his way to Windsor-Essex

News -

A Halifax man running across Canada on foot is making his way into the Windsor-Essex region this weekend.

Trevor Redmond, 53, also known as the 'Fellow in Yellow' said the run is part of his personal mission to inspire others to be active physically, mentally and spiritually.

"I always say when people ask me that question, 'Why?' Because I can. Because I have the ability to. And I want to show that ability to everyone and encourage them to show their abilities."

Redmond said he found inspiration following his own traumatic experience as a teen when he was struck by a car, nearly costing him his leg. Just days later, Rick Hansen’s Man in Motion Tour passed his home, leaving a long-lasting impression on Redmond. Trevor Redmond, a Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot, was in Windsor-Essex on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"Everyone in 1986 who paid their taxes, paid for my surgeries. They paid for my recovery. They put me back up on my feet again, and that's important. I am a successful patient, and I'd say a highly successful patient. I'm out here to just share that with everyone," Redmond said.

"As you can probably tell, I'm not taking the most direct route across Canada," he continued. "But like I was reached at the age of 15, I want to reach out to people as well. And, it's been quite special. I've been surprised at the support through these communities. As small as they are, they've got a big heart."

In 2006-07, Redmond walked across Canada for cancer research and later did the same on a bicycle.

"I've covered over 30,000km now. But I do say this: If you reach a child who can remember, like I was reached at the age of 15. You'll have an adult that won't forget. And I do remember."

Redmond told CTV News he relies on donations of cash and accommodations, with plans on staying at donated campsite in Wheatley Provincial Park before venturing off to Leamington, Ontario.

"As I say with this run, I'm in it for the long run, and I'm going to try to reach as many people as I can while I do it."

Since leaving Halifax on March 26, Redmond has covered over 4,400 kilometres on his way to the west coast. He said he doesn't have an itinerary or schedule because he never knows who he will cross paths with along the way, noting he plans to continue on to Chatham and Sarnia after leaving Windsor.

"I want to be running around in the minds of all Canadians."