

CTV Windsor





LaSalle police say a potential threat was resolved at Sandwich Secondary School.

Officers received information of the potential threat on Monday.

Police say officers acted immediately and in so doing, dealt with an individual and concluded the matter ensuring the safety of the students and faculty at the school and surrounding residents.

The Greater Essex County District School Board and LaSalle police say they will continue to work in partnership ensuring a safe environment for students to learn.

Police say they issued a news release on Tuesday about the potential threat to notify students, parents, and school employees of the school that the situation has been resolved and there is no longer a concern in attending the school.

If anyone has any further information, you may call Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477 or the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210.

Police are not able to release the identity or any information whatsoever about the person involved due to their age.