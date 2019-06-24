

CTV Windsor





A fire that caused about $500,000 in damage at a Windsor tire shop is being called suspicious.

Crews were called to the blaze at Serbu Tire on Howard Avenue on Sunday around 6:30 a.m.

Emergency personnel attended and battled the fire for several hours.

The business sustained extensive damage.

No injuries were reported.

Windsor police say the arson unit attended the scene and through investigation believe the fire to be suspicious.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the time and area of the fire is encouraged to contact us or Crime Stoppers. A reminder that a small detail you may not think is relevant, may be a key piece of evidence we are looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.