WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board trustees have elected a new chairperson for the year ahead.

Trustee Alicia Higgison (Lakeshore/Tecumseh) was elected by her colleagues Tuesday evening at the annual organizational meeting where leadership and committee structures are established for the coming year.

"This upcoming year will certainly be challenging,” Higgison stated in a GECDSB news release. “I'm humbled and grateful for the support of my colleagues, and together, we will keep our eyes on what matters, the well-being and achievement of our students and staff.”

This is Higgison’s first opportunity to lead the board, the release says. She previously served one year as chairperson of the education committee. She is in her first term with the board.

Trustee Cathy Cook (Windsor wards 5,6,7,8) was acclaimed as vice-chairperson. She is in her first term as GECDSB trustee.

The chairperson of the Education Committee will be Aimee Omstead (Leamington/Pelee Island).

The chairperson of the Operations and Finance Committee will be Sarah Cipkar (Windsor Wards 3,4, 10).

The new Board of Trustees will hold its first regular public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8.