WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police investigating suspicious death

    The Windsor Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in south-central Windsor.
    Just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Highland Avenue for a "trouble unknown" report.
    Upon arrival, a 69-year-old man was found dead inside the home.
    According to a social media post, members of the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are enroute. They will remain on scene “for some time”.
    Increased police presence is expected as police canvas the area and ask witnesses for information.
    The public is asked to avoid the area.
    Residents are asked to check their dashcam footage or surveillance footage between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Friday for potential evidence in the case.
    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4830. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.

