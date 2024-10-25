Weekend Preview: Halloween edition Oct. 25-27

With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of spooktacular events in Windsor-Essex this weekend.

Here’s a list of things to do Oct. 25-27, courtesy Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island:

WIFF - SCARY SCREENINGS

The Windsor International Film Festival is the largest volunteer run film festival in Canada, celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2024! Join in from October 24th through November 3rd at screenings in downtown Windsor.

BEYOND THE GRAVE WITH MEDIUM BELLA CACILHAS

Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. Join in for a night of wonder! Indulge in a 3-course menu starting at 6:45 PM, followed by a mesmerizing and laughter-filled journey into the spirit world with Bella. Limited tickets available, so secure yours before it’s too late! Visit the below website under Shop, Merchandise, to get your spot!

Cooper’s Hawk Vineyard

1425 Iler Rd, Harrow

SCAREHOUSE WINDSOR

Now – Nov. 2nd

Scarehouse Windsor is back for another season, and it’s more haunting than ever! Take part in over 5 different unique and chilling experiences during your visit.

Additionally, enjoy a 90 minute VIP themed immersive dining experience + fast pass access to our haunted attractions! You and your friends will enjoy a gore-met four course dinner made by Nico Taverna and then venture through all 5 of Scarehouse’s attractions.

Tickets can be purchased online. Please visit scarehousewindsor.com to view a full list of operating hours.

Scarehouse Windsor

441 McDougall St, Windsor

DRACULA

Oct. 25 – Oct. 27th, Nov. 1 -3rd

Come see DRACULA! Adapted by John Mattera and based on the novel by Bram Stoker at The Bank Theatre.

The mysterious Count Dracula has gone to England where he is living on a large estate next to an insane asylum run by the incredibly naive Dr. Seward. The others that make up the cast of this thriller include Professor Van Helsing who must convince Dr. Seward that Count Dracula is a vampire; Renfield, a fly-eating lunatic who serves the Count (once too often); beautiful Lucy Westenra, who has an uncanny resemblance to a girl Count Dracula loved over a hundred years ago; Charles, the Westenra family butler whose poor eyesight saves him from being hypnotized; as well as three female vampires!

Show Times are:

• Oct 25th, 26th, 31st, Nov 1st, & 2nd at 7:30pm

• Oct 26th, 27th, & Nov 3rd 2:30pm

Bank Theatre

10 Erie St S Leamington, ON

NIGHT FRIGHT AT THIESSEN APPLE ORCHARDS

Oct. 25. Thiessen’s night fright is back for one night only! Get your tickets while they last at ThiessenOrchards.com Advanced Ticketing only, minimum 2 ticket purchase required.

Thiessen Apple Orchards

400 Talbot Road East

NIGHTMARE IN SANDWICH TOWN

Oct. 25 at 4pm – Oct. 27 at 10pm

Be ready for an oddities bazaar market, live music, costume contests (children, pets, and adults), our famous ghost walks, kids’ ghost tours, a Halloween dance party, a haunted pub crawl, ghost stories, and more in the regions most haunted neighborhood Sandwich Town!

Sandwich Town BIA

3503 Sandwich St, Windsor

AN EXPLORATION OF THE UNIQUE HUMAN EXPERIENCE : A DIGITAL ART EXHIBIT BY BYTE BRUSH

Oct. 25 – Nov. 2

This Halloween season, you will be able to enjoy the surreal and strange worlds and characters displayed across 60 large 3D canvases with over 30 augment reality experiences like nothing ever before seen in Windsor! Most of the work displayed has also never been shown before to the public online or in previous shows. All augmented reality features are exclusive to this show and have never been published.

Can’t make it to the reception on Oct. 25 but still want to catch the show? It will still be available for viewing during Shō business hours 1-6PM until November 2nd with all the same digital and augmented features.

Sho Art Studios

628 Monmouth Rd, Windsor

MURDER MYSTERY- DEAD ON ARRIVAL

Oct. 25 – Oct.27

Solve the murder of Arthur Backwood at The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village’s upcoming Murder Mystery.

$12.00 per person

Canadian Transportation Museum

6155 Arner Townline, Kingsville, ON

FORT MALDEN CANDLELIGHT

Oct. 25 – Oct.26

Travel back in time by attending a candlelight tour. Explore the centuries-old fort and hear about the thrilling stories of those who lived and served within these walls.

Fort Malden National Historic Site

100 Laird Ave., Amherstburg

HALLOWEEN BROOMSTICKS & BRUSHES

Oct. 26

Have a haunting good time & get into the Halloween spirit! Come creatively paint* a Halloween ceramic pumpkin, while quantities last, for $10 admission/donation fee. This year, spend some time withspecial guests “The Mystery Couple” from Evermore Princess Parties from the start of the event at 11am to 1pm.

*LIMITED PUMPKIN POTTERY PAINTING SPOTS PER HOUR! No pre-registration. Walk-Ups only.

Plus, each pumpkin painter will receive a FREE** Tecumseh Mall swag bag with SOME (not all) lucky swag bags containing a $10 gift card from participating retailers. **One per donation, while quantities last.

Tecumseh Mall

7654 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor

HARVEST HANGOUT AT SRPUCEWOOD

Oct. 26 – Oct. 27 from 12:00 – 7:00pm.

Join Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery for a weekend fo holiday fun including pumpkin carving, tasting flights, autumn sangria, warm mulled wine and a fall-themed photo-op. Grab your coziest sweater, your favorite friends, and get ready for some good times. Let’s make this a harvest to remember!

Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery

7258 County Rd 50, Amherstburg

FREE ADMISSION CHIMCZUK MUSEUM – HALLOWEEN FAMILY DAY

Oct. 26 – 10am to 5pm

Saturday, October 26, 2024. Visit the Chimczuk Museum and enjoy Halloween-themed crafts and a scavenger hunt with a Halloween treat bag prize (while supplies last). Visitors are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costume for a chance to win a prize draw. Best of all, the museum is offering free admission all day in support of this event.

In lieu of admission, visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for donation to the Windsor Youth Centre.

Chimczuk Museum

401 Riverside Drive, Windsor

HONKY-TONK HALLOWEEN – BULL & BARREL

Oct. 26

Honky-Tonk Halloween is taking over The Bull & Barrel on Saturday, October 26! Get ready for a night full of spooky fun, country music, and party anthems that’ll keep you dancing all night long. Whether you’re a cowboy, cowgirl, or anything in between, dust off your boots and join us for Windsor’s best Halloween bash! Tickets are on sale now, so grab yours before they’re gone. With Windsor’s largest patio and lively atmosphere, this is one event you won’t want to miss!

Bull & Barrel

670 Ouellette Ave, Windsor

EASTPOINT TRAILS FALL WALKABOUT & SCARECROW COMPETITION

Oct. 26 11:00am to 4:00pm

Join us for a day of fun at East Point Trails Plaza! Vote for your Favorite Scarecrow. Stroll the Plaza, check out the creative scarecrows and cast your vote. Enjoy Live Music & Tasty Food Samples, while you explore the different businesses. Win Prizes and giveaways- Visit all the Participating businesses for a chance to win exciting prizes!

Bring your Friends and Family for a day of Autumn Fun & Community Spirit at East point Trails Plaza.

East Point Trails Plaza Tecumseh

1695 Manning Rd. Tecumseh

HALLOWEEN KARAOKE

Oct. 26 – 1:30pm -4:30pm

Let this be the launchpad to your Hallowwen festivities!!! There will be prizes awarded!!!

Dress up in your Halloween best and get those singing voices ready for a day of fun, laughter and SINGING!!!

Viewpointe Estate Winery

151 County Rd 50 East, Harrow

HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT

Oct. 26 at 6:30pm.

Get ready to unleash your inner otaku at the WindsorEats Food Hall on Saturday, October 26, for an epic Halloween Movie Night under the moonlit sky at WindsorEats! Dust off your costumes and practice your dance moves as we screen two iconic films back-to-back, starting at 6:30 PM.

Rogues Gallery Comics will be giving away prizes for the best adult costume and the best childrens costume between films. This family friendly night is free to attend and pet friendly.

WindsorEats

400 Erie Street E, Windsor

LASALLE TRUCK OR TREAT

Oct. 26 from 12:00pm – 4:00pm.

Join in at the Vollmer Recreation Complex for the 5th annual Truck or Treat event!

Bring your vampires, princesses, and ghosts to the exciting fifth annual Truck or Treat event! Families are encouraged to dress up for Halloween and come out to see an exciting lineup of unique vehicles including emergency, construction, and farm vehicles, trucks, and more, while collecting some goodies along the way. Candy will be available on tables throughout the event and children can take a piece of candy from the tables, taking the treat that is first touched. Participants should bring their own trick-or-treat candy bag.

Vollmer Recreation Complex

2121 Laurier Pkwy, LaSalle

MURDER ON THE DANCEFLOOR

October 26th

Murder On The Dancefloor is coming to Disco Inferno on Saturday, October 26, 2024! Get ready to groove to a night of deadly disco and retro anthems that will keep you dancing until you drop. Our Halloween-themed bash will feature a spooky drink menu, killer décor, and your favorite 70s, 80s, and 90s hits. Step into the disco time warp, dressed in your best retro outfit, and let the ghoulish vibes carry you through the night. Don’t miss out on the ultimate haunted dance party! Visit www.disco-inferno.ca for more info.

Disco Inferno Windsor

690 Ouellette Ave, Windsor

PUMPKIN FEST

October 26th from 9am – 3:00pm.

200+ vendors positioned inside and out of the school with various products! Perfect time to grab those unique Christmas gifts for everyone on your list!

A must attend show!!

North Star Highschool

330 Simcoe St, Amherstburg, Ontario

SHOP LOCAL HALLOWEEN MARKET

October 26th from 11:00am – 4:00pm.

Shop local this Halloween with a variety of local vendors! Activities for the kids – Halloween Egg Hunt starts at 11am (all eggs contain a prize), make Halloween bracelets with Radiant Rainebow and a Build a Bear workshop! Find the perfect treat or locally made gift on Saturday October 26th from 11am to 4pm at the Amherstburg Libro Centre on the Indoor Turf at 3295 Meloche Rd. Amherstburg ON.

The Libro Centre

3295 Meloche Rd, Amherstburg

WALKERVILLE CREEPY CRAWL

October 26th -7pm

The First Walkerville Halloween Bar Crawl!

This Halloween Bar Crawl happens on Saturday October 26th – one ticket gets you entry to The GOAT – Tap & Eatery, Loose Goose, Kildare House, and Walkerville Brewery for a night of tricks and treats!

Grab your teammates and purchase your tickets before this event sells out! Costumes are strongly encouraged! A fun Halloween tasklist will be provided to each player, plus there will be a $500 Costume Contest with cash and prizes for the grand prize!

The GOAT – Tap & Eatery, Loose Goose, Kildare House, Walkerville Brewery

HALLOWEEN HALLOWS

October 27th from 11:00am – 4:00pm.

Join us for a spooktacular day of family fun at our annual Halloween Hallows event on Sunday, October 27th, from 11 AM to 4 PM! This year, Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards is proud to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor-Essex for an event filled with excitement for the little ones.

Your admission is simple—bring a gently used coat donation and help support families in need.

Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards

1425 Iler Road, Harrow