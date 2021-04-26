WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Moraviantown man is facing charges of theft, mischief and assault.

Chatham-Kent police were called to a report of a “suspicious man” outside a residence on Longwoods Road shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday.

The homeowner reported to police her observed a man acting suspicious near his van.

Police say when the homeowner approached him, he became belligerent and aggressive. The homeowner returned into the house and called 911.

Officers later located the man inside the van. Police say the ignition was damaged.

Anthony Snake, 49, of Moraviantown, was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000 and assault.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing and released by the courts with a future court date of May 25.