

CTV Windsor





Windsor police part of an OPP sweep where 122 people were charged, including a 40-year-old Windsor man.

Windsor police don’t believe any local children were involved in offences following a joint effort where OPP teamed up with local authorities to combat online child sexual abuse.

Local authorities say on Nov. 14 the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) Unit executed a search warrant in a residence in the 300 block of University Avenue.

Officers seized a number of computer and external electronic data storage devices and allege to have found child pornography images and videos.

Richard Dalkeith, 40, from Windsor, is charged with:

-Possession of child pornography X3

-Accessing child pornography X3

-Making available child pornography X2

In Chatham, police executed a warrant at a residence on Nov. 7.

Fifteen devices were seized for analysis. A 26-year-old man was charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and distributing child pornography. A 25-year-old man was charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

They were released pending a future court date of Dec. 11.

There were a number of charges laid across Ontario, highlighting a snapshot of one month's worth of work by Internet Child Exploitation Investigators that make up the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the internet.

At a media conference Wednesday in Vaughan, OPP along with 26 police agencies of the Provincial Strategy announced results of investigations during the month of November across the entire province of Ontario.

A total of 267 judicial authorizations were obtained, resulting in 551 charges against 122 persons, including 11 youth who cannot be identified under terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Charges include: Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference, Invitation to Sexual Touching, Possession of Child Pornography, Make Available Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography, Making Child Pornography, Accessing Child Pornography, Luring, Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to a Child.

In addition, 55 victims were identified during the investigations and referred to appropriate community-based resources for assistance. Police also seized a total of 17 firearms three of which were loaded handguns.

From its inception in August 2006, the entire Provincial Strategy has completed 50,403 investigations and laid 20,901 charges against 5,686 people. During that period, 2,009 child victims have been identified in Ontario and beyond.

Locally, members of the Windsor Police Service I.C.E. Unit were recently active in an investigation involving the suspected possession and distribution of child pornography.