A Windsor filmmaker will be showcasing his award-winning film for a hometown crowd.

Gavin Michael Booth says “Last Call” has won over 20 awards around the world this year, but on Saturday it will be the first time it is being screened in Canada.

"I think if you’re from Windsor, if you grew up here, if you lived here a while, you'll recognize every frame of this movie because it's in locations and sprawling over the downtown core," says Booth.

It is a real-time split-screen feature film shot in two true single takes. Last Call also features an original musical score also recorded live to picture.

The film is about a suicidal alcoholic who attempts to call a crisis hotline, but a misdial connects him with a single mother working as the night janitor at a local community college. The split-screen follows both characters in real-time.

Since its festival premiere in March, the film has won several awards including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Screenplay and Best Music Score.

"I couldn't have expected the level of response that we've had and it just kind of keeps growing,” says Booth.

Booth is partnering with the Canadian Mental Health Association for the Windsor Premier.

"Once this film had been vetted by some psychologists and we knew that it didn't have trigger warnings, we though this is just a great cause, for a city that has supported my film making so much the least we can do is partner with CMHA," says Booth.

Showtime is 7pm Saturday at the Chrysler Theatre. Tickets are available online or at the box office.