WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor police say a pedestrian has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in east on Wyandotte Street East.

Officers responded to a report of an injured individual in the roadway near the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and George Avenue on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.

When police got there, emergency personnel were attending to a man. Police say he was transported to hospital for assessment of what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Officers contained the scene where the injured man was located, closed the roadway, and launched an investigation.

Police say they spoke with witnesses at the scene, including a driver of a vehicle that may have struck the man.

Officers seized the involved vehicle for further investigation.

The man was later declared dead at the hospital, according to police.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Accident Reconstruction Unit, Forensic Identification Branch, and Major Crime Branch attended to process and investigate the scene.

Investigators are looking for any witnesses who may have seen the collision, or who may have witnessed the pedestrian in the area prior to the collision. Any person who may have been in the area with dash cam video or residential surveillance video is also encouraged to review the footage and contact police with any information.

Detectives are also looking for seeking information that led to the victim being in the area. Anyone who made have heard or witnessed anything unusual in the area of Wyandotte Street East near George Avenue in or around 11 - 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday is encouraged to contact police.

Detectives are also seeking to speak with any persons who may have been in the area who rendered first aid to the injured man prior to emergency personnel arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.