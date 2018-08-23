Police investigating serious crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police are on the scene of a serious accident on Tecumseh Road in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 4:23PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 23, 2018 5:04PM EDT
Windsor police were on the scene of a serious accident on Tecumseh Road.
Witnesses say a pedestrian was stuck at Tecumseh Road East and Annie Street.
The eastbound lanes of Tecumseh are closed at Lauzon Parkway.
Police were asking motorists to please avoid the area.
Police say one person was taken to hospital.