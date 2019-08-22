

CTV Windsor





As summer winds down, the Canadian Mental Health Association is gearing up for their 4th annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign.

Community partners gathered at the Windsor branch this morning to share their involvement in tackling the suicide issue.

The CMHA says, on average, ten people die each day by suicide in Canada.

There are many activities planned for September, which is suicide prevention awareness month.

Cainerfest is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 13.

Windsor filmaker Gavin Booth will premiere his movie "Last Call" on Sept. 21st.

St. Clair College is hosting a 5k walk Sept. 29.