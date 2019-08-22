Windsor-Essex gears up for Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign
Suicide prevention campaign kicks off in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 4:43PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 22, 2019 5:06PM EDT
As summer winds down, the Canadian Mental Health Association is gearing up for their 4th annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign.
Community partners gathered at the Windsor branch this morning to share their involvement in tackling the suicide issue.
The CMHA says, on average, ten people die each day by suicide in Canada.
There are many activities planned for September, which is suicide prevention awareness month.
Cainerfest is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 13.
Windsor filmaker Gavin Booth will premiere his movie "Last Call" on Sept. 21st.
St. Clair College is hosting a 5k walk Sept. 29.