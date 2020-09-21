WINDSOR, ONT. -- City of Windsor officials are asking residents how to best fund the management of storm water runoff.

A new video presentation and survey gives Windsor residents a chance to learn more and have their say.

Many Windsorites have dealt with flooded basements and flooded roads in recent years and the city is concerned about harmful runoff into lakes, rivers and streams.

City officials say these are the realities Windsor is seeing due to the impacts of climate change and the increased intensity and volume of storm water precipitation, falling on impermeable ground and flowing into aging infrastructure.

Now that millions of dollars are going into infrastructure upgrades, the city says the question is how best to fund the management of storm water runoff, which is an important component of overall flooding challenges.

The survey will be open from Sept. 21 to Oct. 19, 2020.

Information collected will be compiled into a report that will help Windsor City Council decide the future of storm water financing in our city.