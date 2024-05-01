WINDSOR
    Sexual assault of a minor investigation leads to arrest

    Windsor police are investigating the sexual assault of a minor.

    A 27-year-old man has been arrested after police got a complaint that a girl under the age of 16 was sexually assaulted by a man.

    According to investigators, the victim had been befriended by the suspect at a business in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street east near Marentette Avenue and then drove the victim to a nearby home where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

    The suspect was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16 years old.

