Sexual assault of a minor investigation leads to arrest

Windsor police are investigating the sexual assault of a minor.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after police got a complaint that a girl under the age of 16 was sexually assaulted by a man.

According to investigators, the victim had been befriended by the suspect at a business in the 800 block of Wyandotte Street east near Marentette Avenue and then drove the victim to a nearby home where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

The suspect was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16 years old.