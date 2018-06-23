

Chatham-Kent police arrested a woman wanted on an arson charge.

The 35-year-old woman of no fixed address was arrested Friday and charged with arson related offences, theft of motor vehicle and three counts of failing to comply.

Police say on March 7, shortly after 1:00 a.m. emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Reaume Avenue in Wallaceburg.

A citizen stopped to assist and left his vehicle running. When he returned to the parking lot, his truck had been stolen, police said. The vehicle was recovered abandoned at a nearby business.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Through investigation and with the assistance of the Centre of Forensic Sciences and Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office, police identified the woman responsible and a warrant was issued for her arrest.