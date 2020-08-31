WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor residents who had basement flooding in last week’s storm are being asked to contact the city to schedule a special pickup of damaged items.

The city’s pickup will only be available to residents who are not going through insurance, as insurance providers coordinate pickups under those circumstances.

“Basement floods are just terrible, and the City of Windsor is working hard to implement our $4.9 billion sewer master plan which will dramatically reduce basement flooding issues,” says mayor Drew Dilkens. “While we implement this plan, we are here to help residents in any way we can including a special pickup of damaged household goods. This is one way we are helping impacted families navigate the exceptional challenges flooding presents.”

Special garbage collections are scheduled for this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for anyone not going through insurance and will rely on the addresses supplied by 311.

Officials say the three days will give residents some flexibility around getting their items to the curb, as well as giving collectors the ability to get back to addresses that they could not visit on the initially scheduled day.

To register for special collection, residents must call 311 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Bookings will be accepted until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.

City reminders:

· Flood damaged materials can include couches, rugs (cut and bundled in 4-foot/1.2-metre lengths), furniture and building materials. For the safety of the collectors, please remove any nails from all wood and dry wall.

· All loose items must be placed at the curb in garbage bags weighing no more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds). Bags should not be stacked, but placed side by side. The hard sided garbage container by-law will be waived for this special collection only.

· Collection crews will not pick up appliances, electronics or metal items. Please bring these items to the Public Drop-Off. Tipping fees apply to appliances with compressors only.

· Household chemical waste, paint cans and other chemicals are not to be placed at the curb. Please visit the Household Chemical Waste Depot for proper disposal of those items, free of charge.

· Please have flood-damaged material at the curb (not in the alley) by 6:00 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day. Normal residential garbage pickup continues in addition to pre-scheduled flood service pickups. Residents may also bring any flood damaged items to the Public Drop-Off Depot (tipping fees will apply).

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of subsidies through the basement flooding subsidy program. Residents should also be aware of information aimed at safeguarding your home against flooding that can be found on the City of Windsor Flooding page.

To report flooding, contact 311, or self-serve using 311 Online.