    Ontario premier in Wallaceburg on Wednesday

    Chatham-Kent Health Alliance site in Wallaceburg, Ont. (Courtesy CKHA / Twitter) Chatham-Kent Health Alliance site in Wallaceburg, Ont. (Courtesy CKHA / Twitter)
    Premier Doug Ford is visiting the region on Wednesday.

    Ford along with the Presient and CEO of the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Lori Marshall, will be making a special announcement regarding the 'Our Hospital Our Future: Wallaceburg Site Redevelopment Project.'

    The event is being held just ahead of Thursday’s provincial by-election in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

    According to a media release from the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, the premier will not be taking any questions.

    — With files from CTV News Windsor's Chris Campbell

    This is a developing story. 

