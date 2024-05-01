Ontario premier in Wallaceburg on Wednesday

Premier Doug Ford is visiting the region on Wednesday.

Ford along with the Presient and CEO of the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Lori Marshall, will be making a special announcement regarding the 'Our Hospital Our Future: Wallaceburg Site Redevelopment Project.'

The event is being held just ahead of Thursday’s provincial by-election in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

According to a media release from the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, the premier will not be taking any questions.

— With files from CTV News Windsor's Chris Campbell

This is a developing story.