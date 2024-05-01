SIU deems no charges against Windsor police officer after broken wrist

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, determined a Windsor police officer should not be charged after a man’s wrist was broken.

Joseph Martino deemed there were no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence committed a criminal offence in connection with the serious injury suffered by a 20-year-old man.

On Jan. 1, police received 911 calls about a man causing a disturbance and assaulting people on Bruce Avenue, Shepherd Street West, York Street and Wahketa Street.

The Siu report says the man fled police before an officer tackled him to the ground. The man punched an officer in the head. An officer again caught up to him and took him down. The man struggled and an officer punched the man in the head two or three times, and another officer discharged a conducted energy weapon.

He was handcuffed and taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken left wrist