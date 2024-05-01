Two children injured after getting struck by vehicle while retrieving basketball

Windsor police say two children were taken to hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while retrieving a basketball.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Westcott Road for a report of a vehicle collision.

Police say two young children reportedly ran into the street to retrieve a basketball and were struck by a vehicle driving northbound.

The 9-year-old and 6-year-old kids were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 89-year-old female motorist remained on scene following the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.