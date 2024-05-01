2024 Anti-Noise Campaign kicks off in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is launching the 2024 Anti-Noise Campaign.

Police say the annual awareness and enforcement initiative aims to curb deliberate and excessive noise caused by loud cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

During the campaign, officers will clamp down on motorists who intentionally rev their engines, squeal their tires, blare loud music, or produce other unnecessary noise pollutants.

Officers will enforce existing Windsor and Amherstburg bylaws regarding sound emissions. They can also lay similar charges under the Highway Traffic Act “unnecessary noise” regulation. The initiative runs until Sept. 2, 2024.

“Excessive vehicular noise can distract other motorists and disturb nearby residents and pedestrians,” said Insp. Jennifer Crosby, who oversees the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit. “Through this campaign, we want to encourage drivers to be safer and more considerate of others in the community.”

During the Windsor Police’s 2023 Anti-Noise Campaign, officers issued 2,865 citations for speeding, 77 citations for stunt driving, and 58 citations for other noise-related infractions.

To file a noise complaint, please use the Windsor Police Service’s online reporting system. You can also call the non-emergency line at 519-258-6111. Our 911 number should only be used in case of an emergency.