2024 Anti-Noise Campaign kicks off in Windsor
The Windsor Police Service is launching the 2024 Anti-Noise Campaign.
Police say the annual awareness and enforcement initiative aims to curb deliberate and excessive noise caused by loud cars, trucks, and motorcycles.
During the campaign, officers will clamp down on motorists who intentionally rev their engines, squeal their tires, blare loud music, or produce other unnecessary noise pollutants.
Officers will enforce existing Windsor and Amherstburg bylaws regarding sound emissions. They can also lay similar charges under the Highway Traffic Act “unnecessary noise” regulation. The initiative runs until Sept. 2, 2024.
“Excessive vehicular noise can distract other motorists and disturb nearby residents and pedestrians,” said Insp. Jennifer Crosby, who oversees the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit. “Through this campaign, we want to encourage drivers to be safer and more considerate of others in the community.”
During the Windsor Police’s 2023 Anti-Noise Campaign, officers issued 2,865 citations for speeding, 77 citations for stunt driving, and 58 citations for other noise-related infractions.
To file a noise complaint, please use the Windsor Police Service’s online reporting system. You can also call the non-emergency line at 519-258-6111. Our 911 number should only be used in case of an emergency.
Trump returns to his campaign facing a warning of jail time if he violates a trial gag order
Donald Trump on Wednesday will use a one-day break from his hush money trial to rally voters in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan, a day after he was held in contempt of court and threatened with jail time for violating a gag order.
Ontario woman surprised after 20-year-old fines suddenly tank credit score
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least one debt expert.
Anger can harm your blood vessel function, study shows
Stress and anger can have a negative impact on cardiovascular health, studies have shown. New research points to just how the mechanism may work.
Freeland leaves capital gains tax change out of coming budget implementation bill, here's why
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation will be the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
Swarm of bees delays Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles game in Arizona. An 'MVP' beekeeper came to the rescue
Major League Baseball fans had an unexpected buzz on Tuesday after a swarm of bees delayed the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game for around two hours.
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
A 98-year-old in Ukraine walked miles to safety from Russians, with slippers and a cane
A 98-year-old woman in Ukraine who escaped Russian-occupied territory by walking almost 10 kilometres (six miles) alone, wearing a pair of slippers and supported by a cane has been reunited with her family days after they were separated while fleeing to safety.
It's opening day for the $34B Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion
Wednesday marks the official start date of the long-awaited $34-billion Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project.
Will an 'out of sight, out of mind' cellphone policy make a difference in Ontario schools?
Ontario’s cellphone ban in schools has been met with mixed reaction, with some teachers concerned about constant policing of kids and experts applauding the change as necessary for student learning.
Kitchener shooting victim found in wooded area
A man was airlifted to a trauma centre Tuesday after a shooting in Kitchener.
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
Residential fire in Cambridge leaves seven people displaced
Seven people have been displaced following a late night fire in Cambridge.
Investigation underway after 25 year old suffers life-threatening injuries in construction accident
OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual sustained life-threatening injuries during a construction accident in Lucan Biddulph.
Development delays blamed on update to UTRCA floodplain maps that’s years behind schedule
Simmering tensions between the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) and planning officials at city hall are now out in the open.
Lawyers for world junior hockey players back in court
The sexual assault case against five former Canadian world junior hockey players was back in London court on Tuesday. Lawyers representing the players dealt with the matter briefly via Zoom.
OPP locate knife-wielding man in Alliston
OPP in Alliston have located an armed man after a search on Tuesday.
Road rage driver handed conditional sentence
Nearly a year to the day Joshua Wheatley was caught on camera running a man over in an apparent road rage incident, the 22-year-old has been given a conditional sentence for six months, including partial house arrest with a curfew.
Fatal bicycle collision in Caledon
A cyclist was killed in a crash in Caledon Township.
Two suspects charged after alleged drive-by shooting in Massey area
Two residents from Manitoulin Island are charged with multiple weapons and drug-related offences following an alleged drive-by shooting in the Massey area Monday morning, police said.
'Armed and dangerous' Brantford man arrested in northern Ontario
A southwestern Ontario man wanted by police in a shooting investigation was arrested during a traffic stop in North Bay early Tuesday morning.
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
Efforts continue to save the Sault YMCA
A group of Sault Ste. Marie YMCA supporters working to save the facility from closure received a glimmer of hope at this week’s city council meeting.
Union concerned about mounting safety incidents at Algoma Steel
Another incident at Algoma Steel has union officials questioning safety protocols at Sault Ste. Marie’s steel plant.
Province boosts northern travel grant, eases restrictions, increases payouts
The Ontario government is spending $45 million in the next three years to improve access and funding for the northern travel grant.
Students launch pro-Palestinian encampment at uOttawa
A group of students have launched an encampment at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) calling on the institution to cut financial ties with Israel, despite the school warning that such action would not be tolerated.
Ottawa shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores starting Wednesday
A boycott targeting Loblaw-owned stores is gaining momentum online, with thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere for the month of May.
BREAKING Poilievre demands Trudeau reject Toronto's request for drug decriminalization
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is demanding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reject Toronto's request for drug decriminalization.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital without vital signs following a crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police say.
McGill students demand injunction to limit where protesters can go
A judge is expected to render a decision Wednesday morning on whether the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University can stay or not.
Transit fares are going up in the Montreal area. Here's the new price structure
Transit riders, take note: the Montreal-area regional transit authority, the ARTM, is changing its fare structure on July 1. Prices are going up by an average of 3 per cent.
Woman killed before fire in Montreal home: police
A 42-year-old woman was killed before her body was found in a fire in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district, according to Montreal police.
Peguis First Nation declares state of emergency over chronic flooding, deplorable housing conditions
Cheryl-Lee Spence and her children have been displaced by flooding on Peguis First Nation multiple times.
Police kept busy with slew of incidents involving knives, hatchet within hours of each other
Winnipeg police were kept busy this week responding to a string of incidents involving knives and a hatchet.
Construction season may have less of an impact on Winnipeg traffic
As the calendar turns to May, so comes the return of Winnipeg’s unofficial fifth season- construction season.
'Person of interest' sought in Hangar 11 fire
Edmonton police are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the Hangar 11 suspicious fire.
Oilers look to get back on the attack with chance to eliminate Kings in Game 5
The Edmonton Oilers have made the case they can rely on their defending to win games.
Province pulls funding for low-income transit passes in Calgary, Edmonton
A program providing low-income Calgarians and Edmontonians a financial break on their monthly transit passes is losing millions of dollars in annual support from the provincial government, city councillors confirmed Tuesday.
WEATHER Snowfall warnings issued Wednesday with more heavy, wet snow expected
A low complex will continue to bring moisture into southern Alberta Wednesday.
Sask. sees decrease in local businesses over past year: Statistics Canada
According to new numbers released from Statistics Canada, there was a decrease in local businesses in Saskatchewan over the past year.
'More than just statistics': Government of Saskatchewan proclaims Missing Persons Week
A ceremony and walk around Wascana Park was held in Regina on Tuesday to honour the more than 140 long-term missing persons in Saskatchewan.
Regina police say 8 people arrested during incident where officer was accidently shot
Regina police say eight people were arrested in an incident that involved an officer being inadvertently shot by another officer’s gun last week.
'Under siege' Deep Cove reducing visitor parking for the summer
If your summer plans include hiking Quarry Rock or eating a famous doughnut, you may want to leave your car behind.
The night Pearl Jam rocked the Commodore Ballroom
On May 4, legendary Seattle grunge rockers Pearl Jam return to Vancouver for the first time in years, launching their 35-date Dark Matter tour with a concert at Rogers Arena. The highly anticipated event has a former radio promotions manager reminiscing about one of the most memorable concert promotion events in Vancouver history: a private show for the most dedicated Pearl Jam fans in town – and the tickets were absolutely free.
It's opening day for the $34B Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion
Wednesday marks the official start date of the long-awaited $34-billion Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project.
Harbour Air launches direct flights from Vancouver to Butchart Gardens
Floatplane operator Harbour Air will offer direct flights this summer from downtown Vancouver to Butchart Gardens on Vancouver Island, landing its seaplanes in a remote cove behind the historic horticultural attraction.
Predators claw out 2-1 win over Canucks in Game 5, keep season alive
The Nashville Predators kept their season alive with a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday.
Search continues for 'armed man' in Dartmouth, N.S.
Police say they continue to search for an armed man who allegedly threatened people in Dartmouth, N.S.
Grab your popcorn: Maritime drive-ins plan big summer with new releases, old favourites
Several Maritime drive-ins are keeping the projector lights flickering as they prepare for what they hope is a busy season in the region.
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.